FORT MYERS, FL (WGGB/WSHM) -- For one weekend every spring, something happens at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL that goes beyond baseball.
Young patients from the Jimmy Fund Clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute get away from their daily cancer treatments and just have fun.
Lisa Scherber, the Jimmy Fund’s director of patient and family programs, said, “And really understanding that cancer, we try to leave a little bit of it behind, we always have to take it with us a little bit. But for these kids, connecting with each other is probably the most magical part of the weekend.”
These spring training trips have been going on since 2003.
It gives these young men and women a weekend of normalcy.
Jake DeCarolis of Leominster has been a patient at the Jimmy Fund Clinic for three years, where he’s being treated for brain cancer.
“This weekend has been so amazing, just hanging out with friends I’ve made in the past and making new friends. We’re all having a good time," DeCarolis said.
Scherber added, “These kids just really understand they’re just teenagers and they deserve to have this and so today, just meeting the players, this is exactly what brings these kids together is that moment of meeting a Red Sox player."
Forty to 50 patients make the trip, along with 20 to 25 chaperones who include doctors and nurses.
Scherber said the Red Sox players look forward to this weekend as much as the young patients.
Chris Barrett of Bolton has been undergoing treatment for leukemia at the clinic for the last two years.
“It’s pretty much saved my life, so it means a lot to me," Barrett said.
Scherber added, “When Brock Holt walks out, he’s just one of our family. Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts, they all just, they make these kids feel really special and they forget that they’re major league players. They just think they’re part us now, which is really cool. A lot of them being parents, I think it makes them really appreciate what these kids are going through and what they’re parents are going through. And they know how important it is, that they’re role is to be part of this and they love it.”
On Saint Patrick’s Day Sunday, these young people spent time with Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Nunez, and Big Papi.
There’s a lot involved with this 48 hour trip and it’s expensive. If you’d like to donate and help with the costs, CLICK HERE for more information.
