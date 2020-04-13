SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The stress of what's happening in the world during this pandemic, along with a huge disruption of regular routines, is translating into sleep issues for many people.
We are all thrown off schedule these days, so we talked to a sleep specialist from Baystate Medical Center to get some help to get some sleep.
With so much anxiety surrounding COVID-19, it's no wonder many of us aren't getting enough sleep.
“Certainly, with the stress of COVID and being home and not having regular routines, it really makes it that much more common,” said Dr. Karin Johnson, director of Baystate Medical Center’s sleep lab.
Johnson told Western Mass News that with kids and the whole family at home 24/7, now more than ever it’s critical to keep a routine.
“Try to keep to similar bed times and wake-up times seven days a week and as much routine within the day as much as possible, so if you can regulate to do learning a few hours during the day, that routine, eating meals at regular times, that will be most helpful,” Johnson added.
The National Sleep Foundation said wake-up at the same time as pre-COVID kids too.
“So when you're staying at home, the commute goes away and often that goes back into sleep, so for a lot of people that extra sleep is good, but if it gets excessive and you still feel like you need more sleep than normal seven to eight hours, then sometimes, it could be a sign of sleep apnea or depression,” Johnson noted.
Things to consider in your routine include:
- Shower
- Get dressed
- Eat meals at the same time
- Get outside: natural light has positive effects on circadian rhythm.
- If you're tempted to nap, keep it short or not at all
For kids and adults, environment matters. Johnson stressed absolutely no cell phones.
“Try to get things cool, dark, calm, using relaxation techniques and apps can be very useful,” Johnson said.
Benefits of sleep will:
- Boost your immune system
- Get that brain functioning properly
- Lift your mood
- Improve overall mental health
Those are all things Johnson said will help you and your family get through this new normal.
Finally, as tempting as it is, do not look at a cell phone or any other device for at least an hour before bed. That blue light can interfere with the body's ability to get to sleep.
