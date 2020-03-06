AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Growing concerns over the coronavirus has prompted officials at Amherst College to prohibit any spectators from the NCAA women's basketball regional games that are taking place on campus this weekend.
The decision comes as the state Department of Public Health confirms one case and seven presumptive cases of coronavirus here in the Mass.
School officials tell Western Mass News that:
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and due to concerns regarding the evolving nature of the global COVID-19 outbreak."
Officials state that tailgating is also prohibited.
Medical personnel will also be on hand to take the temperatures of all credentialed personnel that are attending the games, officials adding:
"We urge you to participate and, should anyone have an elevated temperature, the medical personnel on hand will provide advice and assistance."
Custodians are working hard to continually sanitize the facilities.
The games are scheduled to take place on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at LeFrak Gymnasium.
To stream the games live, you can click or tap here for more information.
Amherst College apologizes to families and fans of the players for the inconvenience.
