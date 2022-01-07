SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The falling snow and wintry conditions has prompted state officials to issue restrictions along the Mass. Turnpike.
MassDOT reports that the speed limit is reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to I-495 in Westborough.
The agency said that there are currently 1,886 pieces of equipment have been deployed on the state's highways for snow and ice operations.
Mass. State Police added that no hazardous cargo transports or tandem tractor-trailers are permitted on the Pike at this time. They also are asking motorists to stay off the roads if possible and if you do need to head out, take it slow.
For the latest on the traffic conditions on our area roadways, visit our traffic page.
