SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow has begun to fall across areas of western Mass. and that has prompted state officials to issue restrictions along the Mass. Turnpike.
MassDOT reports that the speed limit is reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to mile-mark 51.2 in Springfield.
Also, no special permitted vehicles, tanker trucks, or tandem tractor-trailers are allowed along that stretch of highway.
“MassDOT is expecting snow across the Commonwealth today that is expected to impact the afternoon commute...Motorists should reduce speeds, buckle up, and avoid traveling during these peak periods as much as possible," said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.
