FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snowstorm and its timing is making for challenging conditions on the area roadways.
Mass. State Police report that the speed limit along the Mass. Pike has been reduced from the New York state line to Westborough.
In addition, specialty-permitted vehicle restrictions are in place, meaning no propane trucks or tandem tractor-trailers on the Pike.
Locally, troopers report several weather-related crashes along both sides of Interstate 91 in both directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.