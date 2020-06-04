SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed a one-vehicle car crash early Thursday morning in Springfield.
At 4:15 a.m. Springfield Police responded to a car flipped over, after crashing into a wooden pole on Roosevelt Avenue.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News the driver has suffered non-life threatening injuries.
We're told the driver was speeding and crashed into the pole, that came down with wires covering the street.
Police are currently on scene, while the road is closed from Roosevelt Avenue to Sylvester Street.
