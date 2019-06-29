NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Speeding is a cause for concern for some people who live in Northampton.
Today the Planning and Sustainable Department and community members walked through Lenerd Street and Haydenville Road.
They're looking to improve that intersection.
People have said drivers speed through the area after leaving Route 9.
Wayne Feiden, Director of Planning and Sustainability for Northampton explained the need to fix these two streets to avoid speeding.
"It's not going to solve all the problems this is a neighborhood without sidewalks that don't want sidewalks, but it should slow the speed of traffic down significantly to reduce crashes at this intersection and generally make it a safer place to walk," Feiden said
Organizers said they hope to begin construction on the changes as soon as next Spring.
