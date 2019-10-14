SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A resident on Saint James Circlein Springfield has said since we first covered speeding in her neighborhood months ago the problem has only gotten worse.
Since then no more speed limit signs have been posted, but a wave of red signs like this one have cropped up.
Ari Boyajian said St. James Circle is more like a speedway a cut-through for drivers trying to move between the busy St. James Avenue and Page Boulevard.
"I've just seen people either pause, not come to a complete stop," Boyajian said.
Months ago she sent us this video from her home security camera.
Now she told Western Mass News the problem isn't any better and neighbors are getting visibly frustrated.
"I've seen a few close calls with almost-accidents because the other way doesn't have any stop signs," Boyajian explained.
She said the intersection of St. James Circle and Corona poses an even greater risk for pedestrians on two streets she said are full of children and pets.
"Some areas have no sidewalks and some do, so it's just tough when they have to walk out in the street," Boyajian said.
The street's speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but it isn't posted anywhere except one sign that's close to Saint James Avenue already past many of the homes.
"I don't know that anybody knows what it is at the beginning because people tend to go 40-50 miles an hour down the street," Boyajian said.
Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield lives around the corner. She too has one of the red signs.
She hopes they'll appeal to a driver's sense of compassion as she said law enforcement only temporarily decelerates their zeal.
"Police do come and patrol the area, but when they're there it slows it down. When they're gone it speeds back up," Councilor Whitfield said.
Whitfield said she plans to work with the DPW to get more speed limit signs up before the ticket book has to come out.
"I just want to create the awareness like everyone else in the neighborhood and just be proactive," Whitfield explained.
Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police for a response on the number of accidents and traffic complaints they've received about this intersection. We are still awaiting their reply.
