CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People living along East Main Street in Chicopee continue to reach out about dangerous driving conditions up and down the street.
Chicopee Police have increased patrols in the area, which has resulted in more people getting pulled over.
"There’s so many people who walk their dogs, walk their kids, kids walking home from school and it’s way too dangerous for people to be speeding down the street," said Brianna Nadeau.
For months, slow down signs have been on display along East Main Street in Chicopee.
The problem didn't get better until December when Chicopee Police put out a sign to help identify drivers disobeying the speed limit.
"It is very dangerous. Cars are speeding all the time. I take my dogs for walks and I feel unsafe crossing the street. I have to make sure I look both ways 100 times before I cross because you never know how fast cars are coming. It is dangerous," Nadeau added.
The homemade 'Slow Down' signs have also made an appearance around the corner along Carew Street and since December, police have been keeping a closer eye on the two neighborhoods.
"I’ve seen the police here more often and I’ve seen more traffic stops. I like to watch them pass out the tickets," said Paul Czeczot.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that since July 2018, they have given out 279 tickets just along East Main Street. That totals more than $7,400 in fines.
Over on Carew Street, police have issued 55 tickets since January 1, 2018, totally more than $2,300 in fines.
Czeczot has lived along Carew Street for 26 years and said that something needs to be done to help slow people down.
"They need speed bumps. Lots of speed bumps would help quite a bit," Czeczot said.
