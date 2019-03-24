SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeowners in a Springfield neighborhood say speeding drivers are putting their safety at risk.
The street is St. James Circle, a small residential stretch that's nestled between two bigger thoroughfares, St. James Avenue and Page Boulevard.
The only speed limit sign on the street is the yellow sign, which reads "Slow 25 M.P.H.".
That's slower than the normal 30 m.p.h. you see in residential neighborhoods.
We reached out to Springfield Police to see how many accidents have occurred on this street within the last few years.
They said they would not be able to give us an exact number until Monday.
Residents we spoke with say people frequently blow through the stop sign at Corona Street and St. James Circle.
"People have kids on the street," Springfield resident Arianne Boyajian tells us. "People walk their dogs a lot. There are sidewalks here and there, but not every, single area has a sidewalk, so sometimes you have to walk in the street and it could be dangerous to people and/or their pets."
Residents say police tend to patrol the area of St. James Circle, closer to Page Boulevard, but they say they'd like to see a cruiser parked at Corona Street just to make sure that people aren't going through the stop sign unsafely.
In the time Western Mass News has spent filming this story, we've witnessed several people blow through the stop sign on St. James Circle.
We've also witnessed people go faster than the posted 30 m.p.h. on St. James Avenue, which runs parallel to St. James Circle.
