HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you've driven around Holyoke lately, you may have noticed that some new speed limit signs have gone up around the city.
It all comes down to safety, and these signs have been posted at the gateways into the city.
That way, all drivers are aware as they navigate throughout the city.
"If there's one thing that I get complaints about," city councilor Dave Bartley tells us. "It's speeding throughout the municipality."
Now, the city is taking action.
Bartley tells Western Mass News that discussions about raising the city's speed limit first started a year ago, after a proposal was set forth by the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
"[Drivers] don't even stop for pedestrians," continued Bartley. "This has got to come to an end, and this is going to serve that purpose."
In response to the issues, and more, the city is implementing a statutory 25 m.p.h. speed limit in thickly-settled or business district zones throughout the city.
Prior to the change, the speed limit was 30 m.p.h.
Bartley says it will be strictly enforced.
"The signs are up," stated Bartley. "That's warning number one, and warning number two is you're hearing it from me. Holyoke Police now has the funding to enforce these."
How exactly will police be enforcing the speed limit?
"They're going to set up traffic patrols at a lot of traffic intersections in Holyoke," says Bartley. "Specifically dedicated to enforcing traffic ordinances, and that's in effect now through next September."
For the streets that already have an existing posted speed limit will keep that speed limit.
