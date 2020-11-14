SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Testing in the state is on the rise as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations skyrocket across Massachusetts.
Close to home, the Eastfield Mall continued to see long lines Saturday morning. Officials told Western Mass News health care workers tested more than 1,000 people, which is higher than earlier in the summer.
"We've gone from a couple of hundred tests a day, to well, over a thousand now," said the communications operations manager for Western Mass. AMR, Patrick Leonardo.
Officials said the results for those tests normally arrive within 72 hours.
They told us if it's negative, you will get an email, but if it's positive, you will get a phone call. The drive-thru clinic is open seven days a week.
