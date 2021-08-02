WINDSOR LOCKS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s developing news impacting passengers at Bradley International Airport with Spirit Airlines delaying and cancelling a significant number of flights. It has forced people to make alternative travel decisions and we're being told this is a national problem.
“So, I was supposed to traveling to Orlando. I was supposed to get there 2:30 today. It’s almost two and we haven’t even left the airport,” said Diego Suprenant.
Suprenant came to Connecticut for vacation. He arrived at Bradley International Airport at 10 a.m. Monday. His flight on Spirit Airlines was supposed to leave just before noon, but it didn't.
“As we were waiting to get on the gate to the flight, I guess they canceled the flight on us,” Suprenant added.
Suprenant told us once his flight was canceled, he went to go get a refund. That took an hour and a half of waiting in line.
“Spirit is giving us refunds for our tickets, but as far as having to buy another ticket for another airline and getting the cost of Uber and being here for hours, I guess we have to figure that out ourselves,” Suprenant noted.
Suprenant is not alone as Spirit customers all over the country are experiencing flight delays and cancellation on Monday, including Philadelphia. He told Western Mass News what he was told by Spirit.
“All they said that they were waiting on the air crew for an hour and that they canceled the flight,” Suprenant said.
We asked Bradley Airport officials about the Spirit travel problems and we're told it's a Spirit Airlines issue.
We reached out to Spirit for a comment. Spokesperson Field Sutton said in a statement:
"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.
We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.
As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused. The fastest way to receive assistance is to click here and select "Let's Chat."
