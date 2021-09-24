SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans are underway for this year's City of Bright Nights Ball.
The Spirit of Springfield announced the plans for the return of the event after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Cherry Blossoms Under the Moonlight."
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News why the ball is so important to the city.
"We do the pancake breakfast and the Fourth of July and those events don't create any operating income for us. We need to do this, so we can pay staff and so forth, then we go into Bright Nights. Hopefully, we have a good year for Bright Nights and that continues us being able to operate for another year," Matt noted.
Shawn Pace, the site manager for Eastman, was announced as this year's chair of the ball.
The City of Bright Nights Ball will take place on Saturday, November 13 at MGM Springfield.
