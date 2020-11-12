SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Major announcements were made Thursday regarding this year’s plans for Bright Nights.
The annual lights festival will run on a shortened schedule each night - from 4:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. - due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
In response to Governor Charlie Baker’s order requiring all businesses to close by 9:30 p.m., officials with Bright Nights announced the entry gate will close nightly at 8:45 p.m.
It’s something they’ve never had to do, but the annual light festival is moving forward.”
“Not even the coronavirus could put our amazing holiday light show to the dark,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
Set-up for this year’s Bright Nights is underway. In addition to the 8:45 p.m. deadline for entry, all tickets must be purchased online.
The 5k road race won’t take place this year. Instead frontline workers will be given complimentary admission on November 30.
“The frontline workers will be bus drivers and transportation workers, childcare workers, delivery services, that UPS, all the delivery services, people who were there when we couldn’t get out, the Department of Public Works, my favorite guys in the city, DPW, grocery store workers, the frontline people, healthcare workers, maintenance workers, pharmacy workers, postal workers, truck drivers, and if you think that you fall within some of this or would like to be included, just call our office and well make sure you’re taken care of,” Matt explained.
Safety protocols are also in place this year due to COVID-19. Visitors must remain in their cars and masks must be worn by everyone.
Health officials told Western Mass News this is a COVID-safe event.
“I had no hesitation. This event with its design, with its protocols is a true example. It is a quintessential example of a safer holiday event. This is about as pandemic friendly as one can imagine,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Another change involves Santa only waving to visitors every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as guests enter the light festival.
Despite some of the changes, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this event is needed in the community.
“What better way to put a twinkle in your eye, whether your young or old, than come to Bright Nights. I mean, it is a morale boost that is needed more than ever,” Sarno explained.
Bright Nights kicks off at Forest Park on November 25 and will now run through January 6.
