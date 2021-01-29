SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cancellation of the Westfield International Air Show this summer has many of our viewers worried about the rest of what's planned for 2021.
The Spirit of Springfield is still working hard on planning all their upcoming events for 2021.
“We've put everything together that we need to for the breakfast and the fireworks and we're doing all the groundwork that needs to be done,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
However, some celebrations are looking more promising than others.
“The pancake breakfast is only in May, so that might be in doubt,” Matt explained.
Matt told Western Mass News they're waiting on the go-ahead from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, but given the pandemic, May's pancake breakfast is up in the air.
“It is food and it is bringing many people together…It's only four-and-a-half months and we'll see what happens,” Matt noted.
She is however more optimistic for the summer.
“I'm hoping for the Fourth of July that everything will be up and running…I really want to see that happen. We need fireworks,” Matt said.
In the meantime, they're planning everything as if it is still happening with an abundance of caution.
“If the mayor says, you know what, you give me the go-ahead, we'll do it,” Matt added.
If the events do still happen, be prepared for them to look a little different.
“There would have to be some restrictions and we'd have to work with the health commissioner to see,” Matt said.
Matt told us me that, right now, the dates are set and they are planning on having the Parade of Big Balloons, the road race, and Bright Nights.
