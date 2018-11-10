SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Spirit of Springfield held their City of Bright Nights Ball at MGM Springfield Saturday night.
The black tie event is a fundraiser to support the Spirit of Springfield.
The gala includes a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, and a night full of dancing.
This is the first time that the Spirit of Springfield is holding an event at MGM Springfield.
The organization plans and organizes several community events that will take place throughout the year.
