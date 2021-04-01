SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced this year's World's Largest Pancake Breakfast has been postponed.
The event had been scheduled for Saturday, May 15.
“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance...We are hopeful that we will be able to bring the community together in celebration at a date later in the year," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
The event has been held since 1986 and coincides with Springfield founding on Mary 14, 1636.
“Although we are trending in the right direction in mitigating and defeating this COVID-19 pandemic, we must remain vigilant. We do not make these decisions lightly, it is the prudent and right decision. I want to thank Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and her team for their continued efforts in trying to keep some of our beloved Springfield traditions going through this pandemic. Unfortunately, the pancake breakfast will have to be postponed this year until we defeat this virus, and we will. I look forward to the day where we can join with the Spirit of Springfield and celebrate once again," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
