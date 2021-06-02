SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The World's Largest Pancake Breakfast has a new date. On Wednesday, the Spirit of Springfield announced the springtime tradition which is typically held in mid-May has been pushed back until August.
The World's Largest Pancake Breakfast is now scheduled for Saturday, August 21 in the middle of Main Street.
“First, we got the go ahead for Star Spangled Springfield, and now we can proceed with the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. "I can't wait to see Main Street bustling with people and pancakes."
Last year, for the first time ever, the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The World's Largest Pancake Breakfast has been a tradition for Springfield since 1986 when the City of Springfield celebrated the 350th anniversary of its founding.
