SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The impending storm has now canceled another anticipated event.
Spirit of Springfield has announced the postponement of 'Bright Nights 5K Road Race' that was scheduled to happen today but will now take place on December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Runners will make their mark this coming Tuesday at the 'Seuss Land' arch before making their way along the 'Bright Nights' route to the Giant Poinsettia Candles and return to the start through the aquatic gardens.
Each runner receives a souvenir long-sleeved quarter-zip shirt, a pass to return to 'Bright Nights' in the comfort of their car, Dunkin $5 gift card, a post-race soup supper featuring Dunkin hot chocolate, and samples of Beyond Sausage Sandwich.
Be advised that check-in begins at 5 p.m. the Bright Nights Storage and Maintenance Facility.
