SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat is driving people towards whatever relief they can find, either in cooling centers or splash parks.
Some school districts are already announcing that Tuesday will again be a half-day due to the heat.
Some triumphs, some struggles as people tried their best to beat the heat, and it looks to continue into Tuesday.
[Reporter: This is the button that you normally press.]
“Yes, we would just press this button and nothing,” Springfield resident Cindy Torres said.
We are on the third consecutive day of 90-degree heat, making it a heatwave in western Mass.
But the sprinkler pad in Barrows Park wasn’t working for most of it according to Torres, who lives nearby.
“Why go travel somewhere else when this one should be open for all our kids,” Torres said.
Western Mass News checked in with the city. We're told the sprinklers were fixed by Monday afternoon, just in time for when many school districts dismissed their students early.
Springfield Public Schools among other districts announcing another heat-related half-day Tuesday, giving people more time to spend in the city's cooling centers.
But what about the people who choose to head outside?
"Make sure you have water with you and a wet towel,” Ludlow Country Club worker Michael Bechard said.
In Ludlow, a golf tournament for charity still pushed forward with most golfers opting to stay out of the sun by riding in a cart
“The walkers, we’re always a little more cautious with them and make sure that they’re safe and stay hydrated,” Bechard said.
The latest list of school districts planning early dismissals Tuesday includes Springfield, South Hadley, Chicopee, Westfield, and Holyoke.
Meanwhile, officials with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said schools are allowed to dismiss early for heat but they cannot transition to a remote learning day and have it count towards student learning hours
