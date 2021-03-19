SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting on Monday, Massachusetts will enter Phase 4, Step 1 of the state's reopening plan. The move will allow fans back into stadiums and arenas across the state.
It’s exciting news for sports and entertainment fans all across the state. According to the governor, positive health trends are making it possible to open back up larger venues.
Large capacity sports and entertainment venues will be allowed to operate at 12 percent capacity across the Bay State starting Monday.
“We are working in the parameters that obviously have been identified by Governor Baker and the administration,” said Sean Dolan, general manager of the MassMutual Center.
Dolan said they're excited after being part of a large range of business sectors that have been closed over the course of the pandemic
“For the first time in a long time, we have some definitive guidelines to host an event with an audience with some fans,” Dolan added.
Fans will remain socially distant and have to wear masks. Also, before the venues are able to open, a plan needs to be submitted to the Department of Public Health, which Dolan said the MassMutual Center will do for every event.
“Every event, we put together a specific event plan which outlines everything we can do to make sure the event can happen safely,” Dolan explained.
Also starting March 22, gathering limits for public events will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors and as for weddings, dance floors will also now be permitted.
The feeling Dolan has about welcoming people back in their space is one sentiment many managers of large venues can relate to.
“We could not be more excited to welcome them back and fill this building back up and start generating some excitement and economic impact for the region,” Dolan said.
Private outdoor gatherings and indoor gatherings will remain at their current capacities of 25 people and 10 people for indoor.
