FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heartbreaking news in the sports world, after former Boston University hockey player, and longtime motivational speaker for spinal cord injury treatment, Travis Roy passed away at the age of 45.
Roy's hockey career came to a devastating end in just his first game with the university, leaving him paralyzed but remembered for the inspiration he was to many.
Devastating news for the entire Boston sports community, including the New England Patriots, after learning about Roy's passing.
He made an impact on the Boston sports community throughout his years, from the Boston Bruins to the Celtics, Red Sox, and the New England Patriots.
As mentioned, Roy's hockey career came to a traumatic and heartbreaking end only 11 seconds into his first shift for Boston University back on October 20, 1995. But Roy is remembered for leaving an incredible mark on the world, becoming a philanthropist and inspirational speaker, touching numerous peoples' lives.
Many of the Boston sports organizations took to social media on Friday, recognizing Roy for the hero he was to many.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke to Western Mass News earlier on Friday. Despite all their adversity as a team, the first thing Belichick talked about was Roy.
"First of all, just on behalf of the team, passing on our condolences to Travis Roy's family. He's been such a great inspirational story to all of us in this nation, but also in this area, his positive outlook and the way he handled a difficult situation is just incredible," he said. "Glad I had an opportunity to interact a little bit with him and his foundation. It's a sad, sad day for a kid that went through so much and handled it in an incredibly positive way."
Boston University also recognized Roy for all that he has done for the school as a whole, as well as other players, taking to social media, remembering Roy, and the mark he has left on them.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, hear from the captain of the 1980 gold medal Winter Olympic national hockey team, Mike Eruzione, his thoughts on Roy, and how he has impacted him and the sports community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.