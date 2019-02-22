SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sports world is reacting today to the sudden loss of a Boston Globe Red Sox reporter.
Nick Cafardo collapsed and died while at Red Sox spring training on Thursday.
Today, a former Western Mass News sports anchor remembers Cafardo as a friend and former colleague.
If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan, there is a good chance you probably read an article or saw Cafardo in some way during games.
The Boston Globe baseball reporter covered the Red Sox and baseball for more than three decades.
"He was the most decent, kind, and generous person that I met in the business. He was great at what he does professionally," said former Western Mass News sports anchor Scott Coen.
Coen said that he worked with Cafardo on many occasions, including inviting him onto a sports talk show he hosted at WHYN radio.
"I would always be looking for guests and I would ask Nick if he would come on the show to be a guest and come on and talk about the Red Sox and I got the feeling that even though he was busy to do that, he was always very gracious," Coen explained.
The Boston Globe said Cafardo collapsed outside the Red Sox's spring training clubhouse on Thursday. Medical personnel tried to revive him, but could not.
Preliminary reports said that Cafardo died from an embolism.
"An embolism in the medical terms refers to a blood clot being discharged and displaced from one part of the body to another," said Baystate cardiologist Dr. Amir Lofti.
Lofti told Western Mass News that someone can have a pulmonary or arterial embolism. Both, he said, can be serious.
"If you have an embolism, you can usually feel it - chest pain or stroke symptoms - but it's not something you can exclusively test for. If suddenly your legs get swollen or become warm, then that's a sign to get investigated," Lofti noted.
Coen said that the sports world will miss him, but he lived a life full of purpose.
"We're just going to miss him. We'll miss him professionally because of the kind of writer he was and personally because of the kind of guy he was," Coen said.
Cafardo was 62. He leaves behind his wife and two kids.
