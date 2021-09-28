SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The invasive spotted lanternfly was found in Massachusetts. The Department of Agricultural Resources said a small population has been found in Worcester County in the city of Fitchburg.
The MDAR is now urging everyone to be on the lookout for these pests as they could have devastating impacts on local farms and orchards.
Spotted lanternflies are large, grey bugs that are about one inch long with black spots and red underwing.
