The MDAR is now urging everyone to be on the lookout for these pests as they could have devastating impacts on local farms and orchards.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The invasive spotted lanternfly was found in Massachusetts. The Department of Agricultural Resources said a small population has been found in Worcester County in the city of Fitchburg.

The MDAR is now urging everyone to be on the lookout for these pests as they could have devastating impacts on local farms and orchards.

Spotted lanternflies are large, grey bugs that are about one inch long with black spots and red underwing.

If you spot one, take a photo and report it to MDAR here.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.