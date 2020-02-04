CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the spread of the coronavirus and the flu, many are concerned about traveling, especially with school vacation just around the corner.
Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee said increasing cases of the coronavirus have a lot of their clients changing their plans.
"Just people being a little bit nervous about going up in an airplane right now," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel.
With 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Tuesday - one of those in Massachusetts - and more than 20,000 confirmed cases worldwide, some people are taking extra precautions and changing their travel plans.
"I’ll tell you I had a cancelation the other day because of the virus. They’re traveling within the United States, but they’re still afraid of that connecting point, where they are connecting. It was a large airport and they were afraid of that," Nowak explained.
Do the coronavirus and flu warnings have you altering vacation plans?
The virus can spread without physical contact.
People traveling from China back to the U.S. are being screened for the illness at multiple airports like LAX, Chicago O'Hare, JFK, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International, and Detroit Metropolitan.
"You can be within the same vicinity, like six feet of the person and what happens is that respiratory droplets will come out, not only just from coughing or sneezing but actual talking. There’s little micro droplets that come out and spread in an area, so if someone does have the coronavirus and you’re in that vicinity, it is possible to get it," said Louise Cardellina, physician assistant with AFC Urgent Care.
A new study by MIT researchers shows when you sneeze or cough, tiny droplets may travel as far as 25 feet, so always make sure you are covering your mouth.
"I personally have family that have been traveling in the past week to Florida, South Carolina, and they got new babies. I have a 11-year-old daughter and I’m like always use hand sanitizer...it’s very serious. It’s not something to mess with," said Amanda Johnson of Springfield.
Doyle Travel Center told Western Mass News that if you're planning an upcoming trip and are nervous about health risks, buy insurance.
"Get the insurance. Definitely, get the insurance. It’s going to cost you maybe $150, but boy, spend $150 to save $2,000. It’s really, really worth it," Nowak noted.
