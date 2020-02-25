SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The last few days have felt more like Spring than February...prompting many would-be gardeners and grillers to hit the stores, looking for a taste of Summer.
And the businesses Western Mass News checked in with are ready...already with Spring products to get the season started.
Green House manager Jim Senecal told Western Mass News, their planting season is well underway.
"We just take it and dibble a small hole and press the plant in there," Senecal said.
It's Spring at 16 Acres Garden Center in Springfield...and the temperature in here, over 80 degrees!
"It’s funny because it’s warmer right now then it normally is in February so we're hoping to get things off to a good start," Senecal explained.
And with the warmer, dryer weather we've had lately...he said customers are already asking for Spring flowers.
"We are having people asking about pansies, that's the number one thing. Everybody likes them, they continue to flower through Spring, they can take the cooler temperatures," Senecal said.
While those aren't ready just yet...16 Acres Nursery manager Andy Grondalski said trees and shrubs are good to go.
"As long as you can dig a hole in the ground, depending on what you're planting, yes you can as long as you can get it in the ground," Grondalski said.
Over at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield, the snow shovels sit front and center with the grills and spring fertilizer...a real snapshot of New England weather.
Manager Lou Courteau said this year they moved their Spring inventory out a bit early because of customer demand.
"We're ready for an early spring. It is New England, it could snow tomorrow but we do have customers coming in and buying fertilizer and putting it down," Courteau explained.
Back at 16 Acres...the pots and planters will be ready for their big debut...
"For the most part, it's geared up for mother's day sales and between mother's day and memorial day," Senecal said.
Until then, its fingers crossed this warmer than usual weather continues...
"Let's hope so, I mean if it’s a little dryer throughout the spring instead of having rain every day that would help out a lot," Grondalski noted.
The calendar said that Spring arrives on March 19th.
