MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A sign that spring isn't too far away is that many farmers in western Massachusetts are planting this week.
Not outside just yet, of course, but now is the time when many are getting seeds in soil to get a jump-start on spring.
Spanning over 100 acres, this is just one of many greenhouses at Red Fire Farm in Montague, where spring has arrived.
"When it's a sunny day like this, it can easily get up to 90 degrees or so," said Farm co-owner Sarah Voiland.
Voiland told Western Mass News that, for them, now is a critical time.
"We have to get the little things started that go out into the field and in order to get the most out of the whole season, which is a shorter growing season in Massachusetts, we get things started in a protected space like this greenhouse here," Voiland added.
In the greenhouse are winter greens like cilantro, spinach, and clatonia, or miner's lettuce.
Voiland and her team are also planting tomatoes, kale, swisschard, parsley, strawberries, and pansies.
"It's like a day at the beach. It's 90 degrees and you're playing in a bunch of dirt. It doesn't get much better than this," added Gabriel Marcolini with Red Fire Farm.
In here, it even smells like spring.
"I think you notice when you come in that it smells so good because the soil is alive in here and the young plants and when you start to pot up tomatoes, you get that tomato smell right when you start to move the plants around," Marcolini said.
Ideally, Voiland hopes they'll be able to plant these in their fields by late march or april. Until then, "it's a very welcome change to see the little sprouts coming out of their cells and then turning their first leafs and starting to grow, so it feels like the begging," she said.
Red Fire is hoping New England weather will cooperate with an early spring, which could mean a longer growing season for farmers all across western Massachusetts.
