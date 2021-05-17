CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story that grabbed the western Mass. community's attention, local activist Jafet Robles, was shot in Szot Park in Chicopee in 2017.
Four years later his family is still searching for answers who did this, but more importantly, as his mom tells Western Mass News, is why did they do this?
We're digging deeper into his case as his killer remains at large.
“If it’s a beautiful spring day, it makes me sad if it's a rainy day it makes me sad because he liked those too,” Jafet’s mom Noemi Arguinzoni said.
Argunzony still painfully feels the loss of not having her son Jafet around.
“Nothing is going to bring my son back,” Argunzony said.
On September 10, 2017, the well-known Springfield community organizer was shot in Szot Park.
His mom tells us, Jafet who was 33 at the time, had a friend who lived in that area, and when people who knew him saw his car in the parking lot of the park but didn't see him they knew something was wrong.
“Some items were still there in the car,” Argunzony said.
So his family and friends began searching for him that Sunday night.
“We were looking to see if he was hurt, but never would I have imagined that he'd be killed,” Argunzony said.
Argunzony finally fell asleep around 4 a.m., hopeful that she'd see her son that Monday.
Sadly that wasn't how the day played out.
“I recall the day very vividly and responded to the scene on that morning,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.
Gulluni said Jafet's body was discovered on the morning of the 11.
“That person if I recall was someone walking through, and there was no suspicion,” Gulluni said.
The witness was walking through Szot Park, near Abbey Memorial Drive.
“In that area is where Mr. Robles' body was found,” Gulluni explained.
Argunzony woke up to a call around 8 in the morning from Chicopee police asking her to come to the department
“I went there right away,” Argunzony said.
That's when police told her they found her son’s body and he was gone.
“The medical examiner told me he died instantly,” Argunzony said.
Shot in cold blood investigators still struggle with why someone would kill Robles.
“We really don't know what the motive is right now,” Gulluni said.
For his mom, that's the one thing she wants to know.
“He was doing so much for people I didn't know,” Argunzony said.
Jafet was passionate about criminal justice reform after previously spending time in prison for dealing drugs. But Argunzony said he turned his life around for the better, so much so that when he died hundreds came together in support of her.
“That's when I realized the impact my son had on the community,” Argunzony said.
A local activist who supported others going through what he did, and he could've helped more people if his life wasn't taken so soon.
“Jafet was truly an innocent victim,” Gulluni said.
Both Gulluni and his mother believe someone out there knows something.
“Somebody knows, probably more than one person knows,” Argunzony said.
They need them to come forward.
“We have confidential tiplines,” Gulluni said.
You can text a tip anonymously to 274637, followed by any information you may know.
“I’m still hopeful we'll get answers,” Argunzony recalled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.