SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues and the country faces an EMT shortage, the American Medical Response (AMR) of Springfield is looking to hire a new class of EMTs.
“We’re looking to expand that and invite those in the community who’ve always wanted to become EMTs, who maybe haven't had the opportunity,” EMT and Paramedics Program Director Emily Chandler said.
AMR of Springfield, in collaboration with the city, is looking for the next class of emergency medical technicians.
The program Earn While You Learn was designed to compensate individuals part-time while they train to become EMTs.
“We pay folks to sit in class, we pay for all costs associated with the EMT program, including books, exams, certification fees, so that they can become an EMT for the city of Springfield,” Chandler explained.
This comes as the nation faces a shortage of EMTs.
“It’s not something new, but we have certainly felt it with the pandemic,” Chandler said.
Chandler said there are some requirements to get into the program.
“They need to be at least 18 years old, a high school graduate with either a high school diploma or GED. They need to have a valid driver's license,” Chandler said.
Applications are due by January 22, and classes begin on February 9.
“The class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., then every occasional Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Chandler added.
One former participant in the program said he's proud of the work he gets to do in the community.
“When I got into it, I loved it and got fully engrossed, and now it's my full-time career path,” AMR EMT Gary Lamotte said.
Once the program is complete, participants are hired as full-time EMTs. For more information on how to apply, head to their website to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.