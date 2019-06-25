SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield animal shelter is nearly filled to capacity and is asking for the public's help.
Officials with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that dozens of strays and orphaned pups have come in recently and they are bracing for more.
The little guy pictured alongside this story likes to say hello to all who pass by.
Animal control officers said the little one came in with eye disease that was so bad, veterinarians had to remove one eye. His spirit, however, is in tact.
Hannah Orenstein with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center told Western Mass News that summer is usually their busiest time.
"But the last few weeks, we've seen an even a greater uptick in the number of animals coming in," Orenstein said.
Just why that is, Orenstein said, isn't clear. What is clear though is they believe many of the dogs they have now have humans.
"If you're missing a pet, please come to our shelter, please check our Facebook page. We post all of our found animals on there and quite a few of the animals that have come in recently are medically needy, so these are animals that, not that we don't want them at the shelter, but they really need to be home with their people," Orenstein said.
With Fourth of July celebrations happening in communities across western Massachusetts, Orenstein said they need the room.
"Fireworks are really terrifying for animals. Fireworks can really just put them over the edge, Orenstein added.
Like clockwork, Orenstein said, every Fourth of July, they get in dozens of spooked dogs who get separated from their owners.
"Most communities stagger their fireworks, so it seems like every weekend, we'll get a few dogs that are coming in from fireworks from their community," Orenstein noted.
As the holiday approaches, Orenstein said please take the necessary steps to make sure your dog or cat doesn't get spooked.
"If you have an animal and you're in an area where there are fireworks going off, please give that animal a safe place to hide out, whether that's a crate, a bedroom, a bathroom, a basement, wherever they're most comfortable," Orenstein said.
For more information on missing animals and those up for adoption, CLICK HERE
