SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced plans to help the homeless during this coronavirus pandemic.
The city is working with the local medical community and homeless providers to put up tents to address the homeless population, who may be impacted by the virus.
City officials said there will be three tents - one for coronavirus testing, one for isolation from the general population, and one for isolation and quarantine.
They said Sarno is treating this matter with extreme importance.
"He expressed, in no uncertain terms, the urgency of this to our city, to assure that our homeless population as the ability to be isolated and treated in the environment as necessary," said Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield's director of health and human services.
Sarno also announced that he has asked MEMA for 75 members of the Mass. National Guard to be brought into the city to supplement the police department, which is taking officers off the street due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.
