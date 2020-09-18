SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is announcing a $3.5 million grant intended to help Springfield's homeless population.
The grant comes from the federal CARES Act, which allows the city to increase funds that help organizations respond to the pandemic.
Four agencies will receive funding:
- Catholic Charities : $2,287,295
- Clinical and Support Options – Friends of the Homeless : $342,531
- New North Citizens Council (NNCC) : $400,000
- YWCA of Western Massachusetts : $505,544
Sarno said he hopes the organizations receiving the money will be able to help the police departments handle the city's homelessness situation.
"We need these other agencies to get out on the streets, assist our police department, and help out with the mental health situations, help out with the drug addictions, and get these individuals the help that they need," Sarno explained.
Sarno said that Wayfinders is also looking to help more than 1,000 people who are facing homelessness pay their rents, mortgages, and utilities.
