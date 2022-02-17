SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield neighborhoods are getting a fresh round of funding to help in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Thursday that a $12 million Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund to be used within the community.
The fund was developed to ensure that businesses and institutions have the resources to recover and move forward.
“Let me preface that. not only recovery, but to thrive. This came or emanated from 30 meetings I had with neighborhood councils, nonprofits, businesses, starting in August and running all the way into October, hearing their needs and concerns,” Sarno explained.
Projects will span many areas including housing, infrastructure, shopping, and health care.
The funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
