SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amid growing COVID-19 cases, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new mask order.
The order will take effect at 12 a.m. Monday, September 13 and will be in effect until November 1.
Sarno noted that if the data indicates a decrease in cases, city officials will assess if that order can be rescinded.
More details are being released at a press conference that is currently underway at City Hall. You can stream that briefing below:
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
