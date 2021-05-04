SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Springfield has announced a reopening date for public basketball courts.

City of Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management will reinstall basketball hoops on all public courts during the week of May 17. All hoops should be installed and ready for use by Saturday, May 22.

The decision to reopen courts came from Mayor Domenic Sarno, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, following the state’s updated phased reopening plan.

As part of the state’s plan, effective May 10, youth and adult amateur sports tournaments are now allowed for moderate and high-risk sports.

According to Sarno, the COVID-19 case rate in Springfield and the state has decreased over the past two weeks.

Sarno said in a statement, quote, “We are confident that these public health trends will continue and we are prepared to take the next step in our City’s phased reopening plans, to coincide with the return to in-person learning for our high schools, the City of Springfield Parks Department will also be reinstalling the basketball hoops. I want to thank all of our residents for their patience and understanding and encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant as we work together to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.”