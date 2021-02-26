SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools reports that it now plans to bring elementary school students back to the classroom on April 5.
Superintendent Daniel Warwick said the move is contingent to successful negotiations with the district's unions.
According to Warwick, those being considered to start on April 5 include:
- Students in grades Pre-K through 5
- Highest need special education students
- Students with limited or interrupted formal education
- Vocational students in grades 10 through 12
Springfield's announcement comes just days after state officials announced their plans to have all elementary school students back in classrooms by April. They said middle and high school students would follow shortly thereafter.
While the state is asking that all elementary school students resume in-person learning five days a week, Springfield's plan proposes a hybrid return plan, which would be a mix of in-person and remote learning during the week.
Warwick plans to seek a waiver from the state to allow hybrid learning, rather than full in-person, based on the city's current COVID-19 risk level.
The state's mandate does allow families the right to choose remote education for the rest of the school year.
Springfield Public Schools added that the plan was presented to the city's school committee on Thursday and includes a phased-in return for students in grades 6 through 8, followed by high school students.
The school committee is expected to vote on the plan in the coming weeks.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
