Springfield apartment condemned, one arrested after police respond to gun call.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested after police responded to a gun call early Thursday morning.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to an apartment on Greene Street around 1:00 a.m. after receiving a report that a teenager was in the possession of a firearm.
Arriving officers were met by 32-year-old Springfield resident Brandon Aponte, who allowed officials to search for the teenager.
However, the teenager wasn't home.
Officers were able to locate a firearm that was in close range to where two young children were sleeping.
A magazine and ammunition were also in plain sight inside the apartment as well.
Upon determining that the apartment's living conditions were uninhabitable due to excessive trash, city officials were immediately contacted.
Code Enforcement inspectors ultimately condemned the apartment.
The mother and two children that were residing in the apartment were sent to stay with a relative.
DCF officials have also been notified of the situation and are conducting their own investigation.
Aponte was arrested and charged with the following:
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Reckless endangerment of a child (2 counts)
