SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents in various apartment complexes in Springfield reached out to Western Mass News about the extreme heat in their homes, saying air conditioning was not allowed.

Our stories brought these residents some answers and relief from the heat. Western Mass News is getting answers and now seeing results. We've learned Silverbrick Square Apartments is turning their AC on Thursday, and in the Indian Motorcycle Building, their air conditioning was on Wednesday.

Torrie Lewine in Silverbrick Square told Western Mass News her apartment management gave her a portable AC unit to use until the air is officially turned on Thursday. She said she was initially told the air wouldn’t be on until June 15, a date the complex said they were legally required to offer heat until.

But Lewine said she reached out to State Representative Carlos Gonzalez who is looking into getting the regulation changed so this problem doesn’t happen again.

“Not only did we get short term change but it sounds like we’re going to get long-term change, so hopefully the regulation is reworded to be clear allow for more flexibility allow for heat waves so I’m really hoping that I sparked a long-term change and maybe other regulations will be looked at in the same light,” Lewine told Western Mass News.

Meanwhile in the Indian Orchard Building residents said the air conditioning has been turned on.

We have reached out to management in both buildings for an official update on the situation Thursday, but have not yet heard back.