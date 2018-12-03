SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning more details about the deadly armed robbery that ended a woman's life on Friday night.
Duryl Hale appeared in court Monday afternoon. He is the only one currently charged of the three men who allegedly entered Knox Food Market and fired guns.
Hale stood silently during his arraignment as the prosecution pinned him with not one, but three, separate shooting incidents that all took place last week.
Prosecutors with the Hampden County District D.A's office allege that Hale was identified from surveillance footage in connection with a Thursday car shooting on Dexter Street
"One of those videos showed the defendant , Mr. Hale, wearing a distinctive outfit with an olive pullover with orange black and white camouflage colors up top with a matching pair of olive cargo pants," said Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett in court Monday.
That same outfit was reportedly seen the next night when prosecutors allege Hale was identified by surveillance footage as one of three gunmen who burst into Knox Market.
"Mr. Hale is seen pointing a gun at the16 year old son of the owner of the market, who was in front of the store," Bennett added.
That's when prosecutors said the owner of the market drew his own weapon. They said Hale and one other gunman fled, while a third stayed behind.
"During that struggle towards the camera, he shoots at 16 year old man in the face. At that time, he's boxed into the corner and engages in a shootout with the owner of the store. The owner's wife and the mother of the 16 year old is looking for her son. She comes around the counter, at which point, you can see her drop to the ground," the D.A.'s office alleged in court.
Virginia Rodriguez-Veras was killed. The third gunman got away.
Fiftenn minutes later, prosecutors said that Hale was seen by a witness two miles away, discharging a weapon and getting into a car.
Hale and two other people were arrested and brought into custody.
"Officers noticed the clothing that Mr. Hale is wearing the entire outfit that was on video for surveillance yesterday," Bennett noted.
While the other two suspects haven't been named in connection with the Knox Street robbery, prosecutors allege Hale can be traced to all three scenes.
"Ballistics have come back, your honor, and match 9mm shell casings from the Dexter Street gas station to the 9mm shell casings found where Mr. Hale was firing the shots in the Knox Street Market. They also have been matched to 9mm shell casings found on Northampton Street. At this point, your honor, the reason there's not a murder charge is because we're awaiting ballistics confirmation that the woman in the store was not hit by friendly fire," Bennett explained.
Again, the D.A.'s office has not linked the other two men who were arrested with Hale to the Knox Street robbery as of yet.
Western Mass News is in the process of requesting those records from court.
The prosecution also mentioned that at the time of last week's robberies. Hale was serving probation for a prior armed robbery conviction.
Hale is being held on $100,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on January 11.
