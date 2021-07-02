SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Armory National Historic Site reopened to the public on Friday.
The reopening marks the completion of an 18-month long and $1.6 million project focusing on system upgrades throughout the museum.
“We are excited to welcome visitors back to the museum with the completion of this infrastructure project that will ensure the ongoing protection and preservation of the building, museum, and collections," said Kelly Fellner, Superintendent of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site and Coltsville National Historical Park in a statement.
Officials with the armory said visitors will notice a number of upgrades and three new exhibits.
