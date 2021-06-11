SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Armory National Historic Site visitor center and museum will reopen next month after an 18-month project that focused on upgrading critical systems.
That infrastructure project, which cost $1.6 million, will ensure preservation of the building and its collections.
Visitors will be welcomed back beginning July 2 and museum officials said there will be some new items to enjoy.
The site will be open Wednesdays through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The National Park Service said that you have to wear a mask if you're not fully vaccinated and all visitors will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance.
