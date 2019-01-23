On Wednesday, the Springfield fire department was called to a fire at 202 Belmont Ave at 12:44 am.
According to arson and bomb squad, the fire was deliberately set on the floor.
The fire caused under 1 thousand dollars worth of damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Arson and Bomb squad at 413-787-6370 or use SPD text-a-tip.
