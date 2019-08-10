Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad investigating fire, 3 buildings damaged

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire on Caldwell Place overnight involving 2 sheds, has left thousands in damaged to 3 different buildings.
Firefighters responded to the fire just after 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived at 27-33 Caldwell Place, there were 2 storage sheds engulfed in flames.
Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, says firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
However, the heat from the fire is estimated to have caused $10,000 in damages to the siding and roof of 27-33 Caldwell Place.
Next door, at 27-29 Ames Street, Captain Tetreault says the heat caused $6,000 in damages to the siding.
And over at 30-32 Ames St. $2,000 in damages have been reported to the siding as well in the rear of that building.
At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined. The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating.
If you have any information that could help fire detectives with this case please contact the Arson & Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.
