Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad investigating intentionally set car fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials are currently investigating a car fire that occurred on Crystal Avenue Saturday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 35 Crystal Avenue just after 9:30 Saturday night to find a 2009 Lexus IS 250 on fire.
Firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames, and members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad later determined that the car had been set on fire intentionally.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information regarding this fire, you are urged to contact the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.
