SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad are investigating a fire that happened Friday night at 75 Pine St.
One person was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unclear at this time, fire officials said.
Six people were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross, officials said.
The fire started in the first-floor bedroom and extended up the exterior wall to the second floor, officials said.
Western Mass News Will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.