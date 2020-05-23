100087553_2583575208560478_4196517566014816256_n.jpg

Photo courtesy Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad are investigating a fire that happened Friday night at 75 Pine St.

One person was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unclear at this time, fire officials said.

Six people were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross, officials said.  

The fire started in the first-floor bedroom and extended up the exterior wall to the second floor, officials said.

Western Mass News Will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020.  Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.