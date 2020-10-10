SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local artists are responding to the Black Lives Matter mural getting deface for a third time by painting another mural.
“I love working with the community, and as an artist, this message brings the community together," said Springfield artist Frankie Borrero.
Local artists, Borrero, gathered in Springfield to paint a second Black Lives Matter mural to send a powerful message, after the third defacing on the first street mural in front of Springfield City Hall.
“This is just because we got no action on the defacing of the other mural, and we know that there is someone that’s known for defacing the first time," said Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield.
The second mural will be located at 2-32 Worthington Street. Artists, like Borrero, were each given a letter, spelling out Black Lives Matter, to design and paint.
“I got the letter “T." What I did on mine has put a balance, sort of like a scale, weighing out the justice system, the hand in the middle reaching out," Borrero explained.
Organizers told Western Mass News they want to see more action.
“We would, like the mayor’s administration and the D.A.'s Office, come forward with that person," Whitfield said. "So, we can maybe prevent or defer folks from coming down and doing that again in the future.”
The damage to the mural on Court Street has been repaired, but organizers told Western Mass News they hope the second mural will send a message to the community.
“We know all lives matter; I want to make that point clear. We know police lives matter as well," she said. "This isn't anti-police, we need to create awareness for what’s happening to a lot of black people in the nation.”
Organizers said they will create as many murals as it takes to get their voices heard.
