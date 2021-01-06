PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details about the suspect charged with trying to set a Springfield church on fire last month.

Dushko Vulchev was arraigned Wednesday on 17 charges of vandalism in Pittsfield.

He was ordered held on 10-thousand dollars bail.

Vulchev is accused of vandalizing several cars and property at businesses in October and December.

On Tuesday, a Springfield judge ordered him held on $25,000 bail on charges that he tried to burn down the Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church three separate times in Springfield.

He's not currently facing charges for the fire that destroyed the church on December 28.