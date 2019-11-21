SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Glendell Terrace last night.
The shooting marks the fifth homicide within the city limits this month.
We spoke with Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood about last night's shooting and about the wave of gun violence in the last several weeks, breaking down the numbers from both this year and last year.
"[A car was struck in some capacity by bullets?] Correct yes," Commissioner Clapprood tells us.
On Glendell Terrace, candles have been set up amid a shower of broken glass in the street in the hours following a deadly shooting.
Western Mass News was given home security footage taken around 6:50, the time police say a shot spotter was activated Wednesday night.
You can see a car drive around the bend of Glendell and pull up at the intersection of Horace.
Then, a popping noise is heard.
It's too dark to see whether that popping was the fatal gunfire, but the neighbor says this video was also turned over to police to review.
Officials are not yet releasing the victim's name, but Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood did explain to Western Mass News more of the surrounding circumstances they're investigating.
"At this time, we believe it was due to illegal narcotics sales. He was involved in illegal narcotics sales and that’s what we’ve been getting a lot of lately. The guns and the drugs are tied in together and there may be a gang connection also," explained Commissioner Clapprood.
Five homicides have occurred in the city of Springfield since the start of November.
One of them, occurring on I-91, is in State Police's jurisdiction.
From November 1 to November 21 in 2018, there was only one homicide, compared to the five for 2019, but Clapprood claims this time of year isn't particularly active for homicides and says eighteen murders overall this year matches the eighteen overall murders from last year.
"The numbers, they tend to spike up in clusters and it makes people think, "Oh, we got a bad problem," but in overall numbers, it’s pretty similar to last year unfortunately," continued Commissioner Clapprood.
Two of the homicides this month, police have ruled domestic in nature, including one on School Street.
A memorial has been set up for the 34-year-old woman who police say was gunned down in the early morning hours of November 3.
"They’re pretty much unpreventable as far as the police department goes, unless it’s somebody who is looking for help from the get go. [When you see those makeshift memorials, those candles, stuffed animals, what does it make you think?] Just a sad, stark reminder that in that spot twenty-four hours ago or forty-eight hours ago, a person was alive and vigorous and living their life, and now they’re gone," added Commissioner Clapprood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.